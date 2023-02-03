Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $128.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $132.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

