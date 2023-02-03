YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) One Day Volume Hits $481,969.94

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC on exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $218.11 million and approximately $481,969.94 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00424097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,822.50 or 0.28926696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00463845 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00011232 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $684,107.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

