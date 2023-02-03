Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Up 0%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €43.11 ($46.86) and last traded at €42.60 ($46.30). Approximately 797,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.59 ($46.29).

Zalando Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a PE ratio of 426.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.90.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

