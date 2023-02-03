Zambesigold (ZGD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $47.74 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market cap of $47.74 million and approximately $129,316.95 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

