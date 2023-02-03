Zcash Market Cap Hits $763.82 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $763.82 million and $62.69 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $46.92 or 0.00199263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00072045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,280,006 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

