Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Zcash has a market capitalization of $760.50 million and approximately $55.24 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $46.70 or 0.00199920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00073965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00046820 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,283,712 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

