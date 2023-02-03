ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $460,766.49 and approximately $27.87 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00200207 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.