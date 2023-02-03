ZEDXION Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.88 Billion (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $86.88 billion and approximately $1.76 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

