ZEON Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. ZEON has a market capitalization of $48.89 million and approximately $60,619.98 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00425343 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,778.63 or 0.29011696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00467362 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.