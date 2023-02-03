Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Shares of PM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,432. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

