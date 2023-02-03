Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 11,946 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after buying an additional 3,584,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after buying an additional 2,318,093 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,574. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $61.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

