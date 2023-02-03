Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Zoetis by 17.3% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $205.30. The company has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

