Zullo Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $89,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

