Zullo Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,616 shares of company stock valued at $400,737 and have sold 22,363 shares valued at $2,022,967. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.53.

Shares of AKAM opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

