Zullo Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

