Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading 5.8% Higher

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.79. 376,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 862,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 144,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,367,509.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,724,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,281,452.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

