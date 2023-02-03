Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading 5.8% Higher

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.79. 376,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 862,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Zymeworks Trading Up 6.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 144,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,367,509.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,724,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,281,452.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.