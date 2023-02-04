11,400 Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $479.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.39. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $146,306.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,313.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,313.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $276,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,402,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,249,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,542 shares of company stock valued at $743,438. Insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

