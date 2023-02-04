12,000 Shares in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UTA Acquisition by 15.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $616,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

UTA Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. UTA Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.32.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

