123,007 Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Acquired by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II comprises about 1.0% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MVT opened at $11.13 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

