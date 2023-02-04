16,784 Shares in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Purchased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $156,455,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,390,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,948,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $12,005,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EE. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EE opened at $22.96 on Friday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $803.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Excelerate Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.