1peco (1PECO) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

1peco (1PECO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, 1peco has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. 1peco has a market capitalization of $44.01 million and $1,637.56 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00430021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.51 or 0.29330734 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00416630 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.