20,296 Shares in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,296 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 42.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 45.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 117,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Gevo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 50,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $85,484.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gevo news, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $85,484.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $33,407.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 797,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,590 shares of company stock valued at $120,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.25 and a current ratio of 24.49. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 13,031.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

