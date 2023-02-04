30,692 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $760,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 299.0% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $24.99 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $26.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

