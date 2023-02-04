51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of COE opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.31% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

