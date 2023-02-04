702 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 702 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,958,000 after buying an additional 432,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 397,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 223,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Paycom Software by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 327,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 161,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.81.

Paycom Software Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $337.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.