9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,297 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after buying an additional 4,501,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after buying an additional 3,513,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after buying an additional 1,655,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

