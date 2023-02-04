9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.37. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.