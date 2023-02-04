9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

