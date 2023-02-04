9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,721,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

