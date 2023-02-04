9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

