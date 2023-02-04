9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.