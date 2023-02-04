9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 643 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AbbVie by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.