A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 610 ($7.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

A.G. BARR Price Performance

BAG stock opened at GBX 547 ($6.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.99. A.G. BARR has a one year low of GBX 426.50 ($5.27) and a one year high of GBX 595.82 ($7.36). The stock has a market cap of £612.80 million and a PE ratio of 1,764.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 528.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.57.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

