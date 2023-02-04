A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening Sells 1,529 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $24,204.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,443.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $16.13 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

