ABCMETA (META) Tops One Day Volume of $7,986.14

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $17.85 million and $7,986.14 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019141 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00225351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002772 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00018714 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,306.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.