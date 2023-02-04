abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Shares Down 0.7%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 49,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 71,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

