Acala Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.39 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $85.01 million and $4.39 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00048408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00223626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.13642998 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $6,468,177.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

