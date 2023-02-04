Achain (ACT) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $128,157.54 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004393 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000854 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

