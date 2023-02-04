Achain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $146,001.22 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $146,001.22 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004993 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004438 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000854 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003794 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

