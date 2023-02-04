Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition (NYSE:ACRO.U) Trading 0.3% Higher

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO.U – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.15. 1,625 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.