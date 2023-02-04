Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.18

Shares of Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.18 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.05). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 94,298 shares traded.

Active Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of £7.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops. It also engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities.

Featured Stories

