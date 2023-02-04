Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35,199 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $887,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $12.90 on Friday, reaching $379.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $522.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.33 and a 200 day moving average of $347.69. The stock has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

