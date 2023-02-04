Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Cap of $45.89 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $45.89 million and approximately $455,263.19 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00005351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009470 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000846 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,477 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.