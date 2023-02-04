Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Hits $45.38 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00005332 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $45.38 million and approximately $500,216.45 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009308 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,475 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

