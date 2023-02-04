Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

Insider Activity

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Stories

