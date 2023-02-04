Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.