Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.
Adtalem Global Education Price Performance
Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.
