Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.

Shares of ATGE traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.83. 435,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

