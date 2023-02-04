Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 7.3 %

WMS opened at $92.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Stories

