Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

AMD opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

