Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.06

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 1778857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $994.36 million, a PE ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

In related news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $150,813.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,115.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $150,813.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,574 shares of company stock worth $11,994,384. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

