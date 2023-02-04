Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.06

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 1778857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $994.36 million, a PE ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 2.03.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
